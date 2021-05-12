The Brentwood softball team stayed alive in the 11-AAA softball tournament Wednesday.
The team defeated Page 3-2 at Centennial to move on to play Franklin at 5:30 Thursday at CHS. The district final is Friday, with Summit one of the teams who has booked its spot already.
The above photos are by Carl Edmondson, Jr.
