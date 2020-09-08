The Brentwood High School volleyball team isn't used to getting such a push in district play, but it got one from Summit Tuesday night at SHS.
The Lady Bruins held on in the fifth set to win 3-2 (25-19, 15-25, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16), moving to 5-0 in district play.
Summit held a 2-1 lead going into set four, but Brentwood managed to scrape by in that set and win it in the fifth set.
BHS (11-1) will head home to play Blackman Wednesday night, while Summit (8-2) will stay home to play rival Independence Wednesday.
Above are photos by Carl Edmondson, Jr.
