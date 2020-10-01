The Brentwood Lady Bruins scored a commanding victory in three sets over Independence at home Thursday night.
The sets went as follows: 25-3, 25-4, 25-14.
The team will play in a tournament at Briarcrest this weekend, while Indy will prepare for the upcoming district tournament.
Above are photos by Carl Edmondson, Jr.
