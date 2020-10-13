The Brentwood High School volleyball team continues to add hardware to its already-full mantle.
The team got a 3-0 victory over Summit Tuesday night at home to claim the Region 6 title (25-15, 25-17, 25-10).
The team will now advance to the sectional round Thursday night at home at 7 p.m. to play Lebanon.
The photos above are from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
