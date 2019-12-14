The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lady Lions continue on with a strong 2019.
The team got a 59-27 victory over hosting Grace Christian Academy Friday night.
Susannah Matthews (14), Carrington Washburn (13) and Addie Reese Zapp (10) led CPA in scoring.
Anna Smith (12) led GCA for points.
Before the game, GCA starter Audrey Sanders was recognized for hitting the 1,000-point mark on her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.