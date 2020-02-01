The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lady Lions keep their winning ways going.
The team (21-3, 14-0) got a decisive 62-28 victory over rival Battle Ground Academy Friday night at home.
Carley Smith (18) and Carrington Washburn (14) led the charge for the Lady Lions.
Graci Semptimphelter led BGA with 14.
CPA next will face Providence Christian at home Tuesday, while BGA (7-13, 5-9) will host Webb School.
Above are photos by Joseph Summers.
