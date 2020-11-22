The Christ Presbyterian Academy basketball teams got two wins as the host site of Saturday's NXT LVL Hoops Fest.
The Lady Lions got a dominant 57-12 win over Lighthouse (source), while the Lions topped Pope John Paul II 89-78 in a high-scoring affair.
CPA's girls team will next face Harpeth Hall on the road Dec. 1 before both teams head to FRA Dec. 4.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
