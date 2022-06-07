Dalamar Homes held its annual Hope House ribbon cutting Monday in Nolensville.
The event took place at Dalamar's Enclave at Dove Lake community, located at 600 Silva Lane in Nolensville.
Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson and Williamson County Commissioner Beth Lothers were in attendance for the day's ceremony.
The builder says all net proceeds from this sale will go directly to Dalamar Homes’ local nonprofit partners, including Nashville Rescue Mission and Mercy Multiplied.
“After working alongside these companies and watching them work tirelessly for the community, we wholeheartedly believe in the mission of Hope House,” said Matthew Martin, CEO of Dalamar Homes.
“We’re honored to serve families across Middle Tennessee and Central Kentucky by providing affordable custom home solutions and coordinating with strategic partners to address the core issues affecting these communities.”
