The Ravenwood Lady Raptors got a 5-0 win over Centennial Thursday night at home.
Marcella Forero-Pretto tallied three goals in the contest, while Bella Macaso and Nora Henderson had a goal each.
Lexi Grundler kept the goal clean in the win for the Lady Raptors.
Ravenwood will next host Brentwood on Tuesday in a home edition of the Battle of the Woods, while Centennial will play at the new Green Hill High School in Mt. Juliet.
Above are photos from Deb Scally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.