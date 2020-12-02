The Franklin High School boys basketball team got an early season win over a key rival.
The team got past Brentwood at home Tuesday night 60-51 to secure a district victory.
The Admirals next head to Ravenwood, while Brentwood will face Dickson Co. at home.
Above are photos by Carl Edmondson, Jr.
