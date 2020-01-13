Franklin High School held its Franklin Invitational Wrestling Tournament Saturday morning, with a host of WillCo wrestlers getting in on the competition.
Schools like Franklin, Ravenwood, Page, Nolensville, Franklin Road Academy and Spring Hill were in on the action.
Above are photos from the tournament from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
