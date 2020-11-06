AbleVoices, a local nonprofit that serves to amplify the voices of people with disabilities through photography, has an exhibit of many of its participants’ photo creations at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library through November.
The exhibit is showcasing photographs from the AbleVoices’ 2020 summer photography club participants, as well as young adults with disabilities from Williamson County high schools who have participated in AbleVoices photovoice projects.
AbleVoices participants use digital cameras to take photos that visually express who they are as individuals. Their subjects could be the people, places and things that are important to them; they could represent their strengths or challenges; or provide a creative outlet that shares their perspective of the world around them.
To learn more about AbleVoices and its programming, visit www.ablevoices.org and also follow along on Facebook and Instagram.
