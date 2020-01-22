Hrishi Salitri scored 26 points to help lead the Independence Eagles to a victory over visiting Ravenwood Tuesday night, 61-50.
Matt St. Charles (14) and Trey St. Charles (10) chipped into the win.
Rex Gainer led Ravenwood with 13, while Nick Dang had 10.
Indy (9-10, 3-5) heads to Page Friday, while Ravenwood (4-13, 2-7) hosts Franklin.
Above are photos from Joseph Summers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.