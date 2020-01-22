The Independence Lady Eagles earned another district victory Tuesday night at home over the Ravenwood Lady Raptors.
Indy won 45-41 in the close contest and improve to 6-2 in the district and 12-5 overall. They're poised to have their first winning season since 2013.
Kayla Miller led the team with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Lindsey Freeman joined in with 10 points.
Reghan Grimes led the Lady Raptors with 15 points, while Lexi Erickson had 12 and Ella Craig had 10.
Indy heads to Page Friday, while Ravenwood hosts Franklin.
Above are photos by Joseph Summers.
