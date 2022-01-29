The number "3" will never be worn by another Independence baseball player, and for good reason.
That was the number that Eagles alum Robert Hassell wore on his jersey while he played for Indy. Hassell wound up a legend at the school, being picked eighth overall by the San Diego Padres in the 2020 MLB draft.
The school recognized Hassell Friday night during its "Border Battle" basketball games by retiring his jersey with the team.
The above photos are by Carl Edmondson, Jr.
