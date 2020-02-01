Christ Presbyterian Academy sophomore Braeden Moore has joined an exclusive group early in his career.
His 21 points in CPA's 93-80 victory at home against Battle Ground Academy Friday night was good for his 1,000th career point.
Braden Zapp (25) and Jordan Dewalt (21) also were in the 20s for the Lions in the win.
BGA's Garnett Hollis Jr. had 35 to lead all scorers.
CPA (19-7, 11-3) will next take on Providence Christian at home, while BGA (11-12, 6-8) will face Webb at home.
Above are photos from Joseph Summers.
