The NXT LVL Boys Tournament is ongoing right now for basketball teams across the area, with the Brentwood Academy, Ravenwood and Christ Presbyterian Academy boys teams competing.
BA and Ravenwood played each other Monday night, with BA coming out on top 61-60.
Trent McNair had 28 points in the win, and DJ Senter had 11 for the Eagles.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
