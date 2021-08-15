The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County held a fundraiser for its "Operation Save 264 Natchez" efforts Saturday.
The event at Limestone in Franklin aimed to raise funds and awareness for the organization's efforts to save the historic Merrill-Williams house.
So Smooth Soul Food and Moe Better Fish and BBQ were present with food while a bake sale and silent auction were ongoing.
Those wishing to send in donations to the effort can mail "AAHS of Williamson County, PO Box 1053, Franklin, TN, 37065."
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
