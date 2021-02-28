The Ravenwood boys basketball team is a game away from the region finals.
The Raptors took down Hunters Lane 58-45 Saturday night at home in the 6A region quarterfinals, with Jake Mulder leading the team with 16 points.
Matthew Williams (12) and Noah Clifford (11) weren't too far behind in points for RHS.
The team will face Cane Ridge on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for a spot in the finals.
The photos above are from Joseph Summers.
