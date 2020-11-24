The Ravenwood boys basketball team got the season off to a strong start.
The team defeated Nolensville 73-56 Tuesday night at home, going 1-0 on the year thus far.
Matt Williams led the team in scoring with 15, with Noah Clifford (12), Andrew Lamuno (10), Ben Bonga (10) and Jake Mulder (10) all in double digits for the Raptors.
Ravenwood has a game with Independence on Dec. 1, while Nolensville will host Fairview Dec. 3.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.