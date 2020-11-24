The Ravenwood Lady Raptors are 2-0 on the young 2020 season after defeating Nolensville at home, 48-35.
Reghan Grimes had 18 for the team, while Lexi Erickson paced her with 16.
Ravenwood plays Sunday against Providence Christian, while Nolensville will play Fairview at home on Dec. 3.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.