Ravenwood High School has officially bid farewell to its 2020 seniors.
The school held a socially-distanced graduation Sunday at the Williamson County Ag Expo, honoring the seniors the best it could during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
