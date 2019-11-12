Around 50 volunteers, including Ravenwood High School Band members, took part in placing over 1,000 American flags around Brentwood on Sunday in observance of Veterans Day.
The flags were set up in the morning and retired in the evening as part of the band’s US Flag Program which sees students place flags for Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day for a subscription fee that supports the band.
More information about the program including how to sign up can be found here.
