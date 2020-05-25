Ravenwood High School students, faculty and families gathered on Saturday for a vehicle graduation parade to celebrate the accomplishments and milestones of the class of 2020.
The parade procession was led by members of the Brentwood Police Department and Brentwood Fire and Rescue, departing from Holy Family Catholic Church and ending at Raintree Parkway.
View the full gallery of images below.
