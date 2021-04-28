PHOTOS: Ravenwood, Independence soccer tie as regular season winds down Photos by Joseph Summers Apr 28, 2021 Apr 28, 2021 Updated 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 33 Edoardo Ferrari (22) and Matt Hufalar (18) JMS Sports Photography Jaydon Chisolm (14) JMS Sports Photography Jaydon Chisolm (14) JMS Sports Photography JMS Sports Photography Carson Anderson (22) JMS Sports Photography Jona Magdy (6) JMS Sports Photography Caleb Overstreet (36) JMS Sports Photography Jaydon Chisolm (14) JMS Sports Photography Reece Curling (4) and Luke Tedder (9) JMS Sports Photography Caleb Overstreet (36) and Jona Magdy (6) JMS Sports Photography Caleb Overstreet (36) and Evan Waggoner (15) JMS Sports Photography Caleb Overstreet (36) and Evan Waggoner (15) JMS Sports Photography Ethan Thompson (10) and Jaydon Chisolm (14) JMS Sports Photography Jaydon Chisolm (14) JMS Sports Photography Edoardo Ferrari (22) JMS Sports Photography Nick Dang (5) getting some air after his shot on goal. JMS Sports Photography Charlie Martin (14) JMS Sports Photography Ethan Thompson (10) JMS Sports Photography Rob Dill (0) going up to get the ball. JMS Sports Photography Matt Hufalar (18) being chased by Raptor defenders. JMS Sports Photography Matt Hufalar (18) JMS Sports Photography Dominic Miller (2) and Wyatt Christ (19) JMS Sports Photography Dominic Miller (2) and Wyatt Christ (19) JMS Sports Photography Sam Fitch (11) and John Overstreet (4) JMS Sports Photography Sam Fitch (11) and John Overstreet (4) JMS Sports Photography Nick Dang (5) clearing the ball from the Ravenwood Zone. JMS Sports Photography Luke Monson (25) and Jaydon Chisolm (14) JMS Sports Photography Dominic Miller (2) JMS Sports Photography Zavien Baron (10) stopped on his late run at the goal. JMS Sports Photography Zavien Baron (10) and Hank Sandstrom (26) JMS Sports Photography JMS Sports Photography Carson Anderson (22) celebrating his late second half goal. JMS Sports Photography Nick Dang (5) celebrating with Edoardo Ferrari (22) JMS Sports Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Ravenwood and Independence soccer teams came to a draw Tuesday night, 2-2, at RHS.Edoardo Ferrari scored two goals for Ravenwood in the contest. Above are photos by Joseph Summers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHarassment of Franklin High School teen in prom dress goes viral, Franklin man terminated from jobSouthwalk: Nolensville's biggest commercial development breaks groundSpring Hill community mourns passing of businessman Jim Grimes, reward offered in his shooting deathFranklin man sentenced to eight years in prison for 2018 beating death of his fatherBrentwood boys basketball coach Greg Shirley resignsSmoke alarms credited with helping to save occupants in early morning house fireSenate passes bipartisan use-of-force legislationSpring Hill Police seeking public's help in identifying person who left live grenade on Sercy DriveJUST SOLD: Property transfers as of April 7, 2021FRA football turns to former TSU coach as next defensive coordinator Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedCKE loses CIO to competitor (1)Former Dave Ramsey employee alleges 'cult-like' environment in lawsuit (1)How much money do you need to retire comfortably? (1)Brentwood celebrates spring 2021 signing day (1)Vanderbilt fires women’s hoops coach Stephanie White (1)Application for charter school in Williamson County voted down by WCS school board (1)Rep. Brandon Ogles not seen on House floor for weeks (1)Law enforcement: New permitless gun law increases public safety concerns (1)
