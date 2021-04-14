PHOTOS: Ravenwood softball gets 'Battle of Woods' win over Brentwood Photos by Carl Edmondson, Jr. Apr 14, 2021 Apr 14, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 24 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Avery Wissmar pitched a complete game for Ravenwood softball as it topped rival Brentwood in the Battle of the Woods 6-2 Tuesday night at home.Photos above are by Carl Edmondson, Jr. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Stories Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThe story of Spring Hill's Festival Tennessee — a 50-acre theme park, NBA team and moreFranklin developer loses 300 potential Bellevue homesKimbro's Pickin' Parlor settles 2020 civil suit with widow of fallen Brentwood police officerLIVE RESULTS: Spring Hill election 2021FBI investigating armed robbery at First Citizens National Bank, $5000 reward offeredNearly $7 million in improvements proposed for Rippavilla, Battle of Franklin Trust makes bid to manage siteSHOWCASE HOME: Brentwood Country Club home provides brand new furnishings, gorgeous views and moreNolensville's Buttercup Festival returnsElizabeth Allene 'Allie' MarcocciaJUST SOLD: Property transfers as of March 24, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedTV star offers Franklin building for $3.9M (1)CKE loses CIO to competitor (1)How much money do you need to retire comfortably? (1)Vanderbilt fires women’s hoops coach Stephanie White (1)Best Wine Menu (in a restaurant) 2021 (1)ChangeTN endorses Brentwood City Commission candidate Gina Gunn (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.