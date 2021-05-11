The Spring Hill baseball team got an upset over Brentwood 6-4 to end the Bruins' season on Monday night in the 11-AAA district tournament elimination round.
They'll next face Dickson Co. in the final four.
Above are photos by Carl Edmondson, Jr.
The Spring Hill baseball team got an upset over Brentwood 6-4 to end the Bruins' season on Monday night in the 11-AAA district tournament elimination round.
They'll next face Dickson Co. in the final four.
Above are photos by Carl Edmondson, Jr.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.