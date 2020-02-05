The Summit boys basketball team (14-5, 9-3) is building on a late-season run.
The Spartans have won their last four games, the most recent a 61-39 home win over Ravenwood.
They'll head to rival Indy Friday, while Ravenwood travels to rival Brentwood.
Above are photos by Joseph Summers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.