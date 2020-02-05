The Summit Lady Spartans (11-9, 6-6) are pushing for a winning record in 11-AAA under new head coach John Wild.
The team got a 44-40 win over Ravenwood (12-10, 7-6) at home Tuesday night.
The Lady Spartans head to Indy Friday for a rivalry game, while Ravenwood heads to rival Brentwood.
Above are photos by Joseph Summers.
