The Summit volleyball team celebrated Senior Night in style in a 3-1 win over Ravenwood.
Summit took the first and second set (25-17, 25-14) and dropped the third (25-19 Ravenwood) before finishing strong in the fourth (25-17).
Above are photos from Carl Edmondson, Jr.
