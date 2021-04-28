Various Williamson County track and field athletes represented the county in this year's Great Eight Invitational at Harpeth Hall Tuesday.

First-place winners from the county included: 

  • Grace Christian Academy sophomore Aubrey Lane (girls 800m)
  • Page senior Leigh Walters (girls 1600m)
  • Brentwood senior Kaitlyn Vanderkolk (girls 3400m)
  • The Brentwood girls relay teams (4x100, 4x400)
  • Brentwood senior Hollan Powers (girls high jump)
  • Brentwood Academy sophomore Mensi Stiff (girls shot put, discus throw)
  • Ravenwood senior Gabriel Robinson (boys 800m)
  • Franklin junior James Patrick (boys high jump)
  • Brentwood Academy senior Eli Sutton (boys shot put)
  • Father Ryan sophomore Drake Carlson (boys discus throw)

You can see full results and times/distances on the day's meet from MileSprint