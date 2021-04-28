Various Williamson County track and field athletes represented the county in this year's Great Eight Invitational at Harpeth Hall Tuesday.
First-place winners from the county included:
- Grace Christian Academy sophomore Aubrey Lane (girls 800m)
- Page senior Leigh Walters (girls 1600m)
- Brentwood senior Kaitlyn Vanderkolk (girls 3400m)
- The Brentwood girls relay teams (4x100, 4x400)
- Brentwood senior Hollan Powers (girls high jump)
- Brentwood Academy sophomore Mensi Stiff (girls shot put, discus throw)
- Ravenwood senior Gabriel Robinson (boys 800m)
- Franklin junior James Patrick (boys high jump)
- Brentwood Academy senior Eli Sutton (boys shot put)
- Father Ryan sophomore Drake Carlson (boys discus throw)
You can see full results and times/distances on the day's meet from MileSprint.
