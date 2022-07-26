The Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival has announced the lineup for the 2022 American Music Triangle Experience (AMTE), and several local artists are scheduled to perform.
The AMTE, which is in its sixth year at Pilgrimage, is a space dedicated to featuring the sounds and experiences that make up the Americana Music Triangle, or the region between Memphis, New Orleans, and Nashville.
At this year's edition, Williamson County residents Butch Walker, Texas Hill, The FBR, People on the Porch, Boo Ray, the Tommy Jackson Dancers are scheduled to perform, as is Nashville bluegrass legends Hogslop String Band.
The AMTE is also hosting a special showcase of artists from San Antonio for the first time ever, with The Peterson Brothers, Santiago Jimenez, Jr., Rosie Flores and Garrett T. Capps bringing the Texas flavor.
“The AMTE tent has become a must-see attraction during the festival,” said the producers in a release. “It offers a combination of fantastic talent with education and information about the musical heritage of an area of the country where the nine original American music genres were born. And, for anyone who saw Butch Walker almost take the tent down last year with his performance, there’s no better place to get up close and personal.”
The AMTE tent will also host Pilgrimage’s annual Sunday Gospel Service, which has featured Kathie Lee Gifford in each of the past two iterations in 2019 and 2021. Information on the 2022 performers is expected to be released soon.
Alongside the musical performances, the AMTE hosts representatives from within the Americana Music Triangle to provide more information on the cultural heritage of their respective communities. This year’s partners include: State of Alabama, State of Arkansas, Clarksdale, Miss., Columbia, Tenn., Experience Tennessee, Franklin, Tenn., Nashville’s Big Backyard, Oxford, Miss., Muscle Shoals, Ala., Huntsville, Ala., and the Cleveland, Miss. Grammy Museum.
The AMTE's team of producers includes "American Pickers" host and Columbia resident Mike Wolfe, radio personality and Nashville resident Buzz Brainard, who will emcee the event again this year.
This year's Pilgrimage Festival is headlined Nashville-affiliated stars Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile, 2022 Grammy Album of the Year Winner Jon Batiste, and more.
The festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Tickets can be purchased here.
