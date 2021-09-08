Pilgrimage 2021 logo

As the countdown continues to the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival’s return for its seventh year at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, officials with the festival have released the performance schedule for both days.

As expected, The Black Keys and Dave Matthews Band will close out each night on the Midnight Sun Stage, with the Keys going on Saturday from 8:25-9:55 p.m. and Dave Matthews from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday. 

Below is the complete schedule for all the performers and all the stages.

Saturday

Midnight Sun Stage

1:20 p.m. - 2:20 p.m. - Katie Pruitt

2:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Houndmouth

4:30 p.m. - 5:40 p.m. - Valerie June

6:20 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Better Than Ezra 

8:25 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. - The Black Keys

Gold Record Road Stage

12:20 p.m. -1:20 p.m. - Robert Finley

1:50 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. - Low Cut Connie

3:25 p.m. - 4:40 p.m. - Tanya Tucker

5:10 p.m. - 6:20 p.m. - Amos Lee

7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Maren Morris

Simple Truth X Shady Grove Stage

11:40 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. - JT Hodges

12:50 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Emily West & the Whiskey Wolves of the West

2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. - Myron Elkins

3:15 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. - Natalie Madigan

4:30 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - Jimbo Mathus

6:05 p.m. - 7:05 p.m. - Dylan LeBlanc

Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage

11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. – Lil’ Pilgrims Hootenanny

12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Tom Mason

1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - The Farmer and Adele

2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. - School of Rock

3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Cousin Cajun Mike

4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Little Texas Square Dancers

4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - Ralph's World

5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - Lucas Carpenter

Mare Barn Theatre

11:30 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. - DRUMSinSYNC

12:00 p.m. - 12:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Yoga

12:30 p.m. -12:55 p.m. - Michael Dardant

1:00 p.m. -1:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Martial Arts

1:30 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. - Toybox Theatre

2:00 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Yoga

2:30 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. - Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Songwriting Workshop

3:00 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. - Lucas Carpenter

3:30 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. - The Farmer and Adele

4:00 p.m. - 4:25 p.m. - DRUMSinSYNC

5:00 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Martial Arts

Americana Music Triangle Experience

11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. - Pilgrimage Producer's Presser

11:50 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.- Sound Diplomacy Shain Shapiro Music Tourism

12:20 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. - Boo Ray

1:10 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. - Layla Tucker - Liepers Fork, TN

1:55 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. - Rocky Top Revue - Franklin, TN

2:35 p.m. -3:10 p.m. - Valerie June - Jackson, TN

3:25 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - The Local Honeys - Somerset, KY

4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Robert Finley - Bernice, LA

5:05 p.m. - 5:50 p.m. - Jake Leg Stompers

6:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. - Steve Byrne

Sunday

Midnight Sun Stage

12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. - Harlem Gospel Travelers

1:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. - JD McPherson

3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. - Tank & The Bangas

4:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Black Pumas

6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Dave Matthews Band

Gold Record Road Stage 

11:15 a.m. - 12:15 a.m. - Larry Fleet

12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. - Morgan Wade

2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. - Jamestown Revival

3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Khruangbin

5:15 p.m. - 6:25 p.m. - Cage The Elephant

Simple Truth X Shady Grove Stage

10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. - The Deltaz 

11:40 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. - Thee Sacred Souls

12:55 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. - WAX OWLS

2:10 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. - Anna Vaus

3:25 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. - Blessing Offor

4:55 p.m. - 5:55 p.m. - Hailey Whitters

Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage

10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. – Lil’ Pilgrims Hootenanny

11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - Lucas Carpenter

12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers

1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Michael Dardant

2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Nashville Shakespeare Festival (for kids!)

3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Little Texas Square Dancers

3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Ralph's World

4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Happy Not My Birthday Party

5:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - School of Rock

Mare Barn Theatre

10:30 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. - Harvest Kids Yoga

11:30 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. - Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Songwriter Workshop

12:00 p.m. - 12:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Martial Arts

12:30 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. - DRUMSinSYNC

1:00 p.m. - 1:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Martial Arts

1:30 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. - ToyBox Theatre

2:00 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Yoga

2:30 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. - Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Songwriter Workshop

3:00 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. - Lucas Carpenter

3:30 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. - Toybox Theatre

4:00 p.m. - 4:25 p.m. - Happy Not My Birthday Party

4:30 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. - Cousin Cajun Mike

Americana Music Triangle Experience

10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Sunday Service

11:50 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. - 13th United States Colored Troops Company A

12:25 p.m. - 12:50 p.m. - Manuel Cuevas Nashville's Music Clothier

1:05 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. - People On The Porch - Franklin, TN

2:00 p.m. - 2:35 p.m. - Rocky Top Revue - Franklin, TN

2:55 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Lilly Hiatt - Franklin, TN

3:55 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Butch Walker - Cartersville, GA

5:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Hogslop String Band - Nashville, TN

6:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. - Steve Byrne

Festivalgoers are welcome to download the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival app (for Apple and Android) beginning Sept. 20 to create their own personalized schedule, with five stages to check out — Midnight Sun Stage, Gold Record Road Stage, Simple Truth X Shady Grove Stage, Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage, and Americana Music Triangle Experience. 

Two-day general admission tickets and VIP passes are limited at PilgrimageFestival.com, with a portion of every ticket sale donated to help members of the music community in need through Pilgrimage’s direct partnership with the Recording Academy’s nonprofit MusiCares, in addition to Friends of Franklin Parks for capital projects at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Today (Thursday) is the last date for guests to choose standard shipping upon purchase. 