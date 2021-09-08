As the countdown continues to the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival’s return for its seventh year at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, officials with the festival have released the performance schedule for both days.
As expected, The Black Keys and Dave Matthews Band will close out each night on the Midnight Sun Stage, with the Keys going on Saturday from 8:25-9:55 p.m. and Dave Matthews from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Below is the complete schedule for all the performers and all the stages.
Saturday
Midnight Sun Stage
1:20 p.m. - 2:20 p.m. - Katie Pruitt
2:50 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Houndmouth
4:30 p.m. - 5:40 p.m. - Valerie June
6:20 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Better Than Ezra
8:25 p.m. - 9:55 p.m. - The Black Keys
Gold Record Road Stage
12:20 p.m. -1:20 p.m. - Robert Finley
1:50 p.m. - 2:50 p.m. - Low Cut Connie
3:25 p.m. - 4:40 p.m. - Tanya Tucker
5:10 p.m. - 6:20 p.m. - Amos Lee
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Maren Morris
Simple Truth X Shady Grove Stage
11:40 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. - JT Hodges
12:50 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Emily West & the Whiskey Wolves of the West
2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. - Myron Elkins
3:15 p.m.- 4:00 p.m. - Natalie Madigan
4:30 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - Jimbo Mathus
6:05 p.m. - 7:05 p.m. - Dylan LeBlanc
Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. – Lil’ Pilgrims Hootenanny
12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Tom Mason
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - The Farmer and Adele
2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. - School of Rock
3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Cousin Cajun Mike
4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Little Texas Square Dancers
4:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. - Ralph's World
5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. - Lucas Carpenter
Mare Barn Theatre
11:30 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. - DRUMSinSYNC
12:00 p.m. - 12:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Yoga
12:30 p.m. -12:55 p.m. - Michael Dardant
1:00 p.m. -1:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Martial Arts
1:30 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. - Toybox Theatre
2:00 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Yoga
2:30 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. - Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Songwriting Workshop
3:00 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. - Lucas Carpenter
3:30 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. - The Farmer and Adele
4:00 p.m. - 4:25 p.m. - DRUMSinSYNC
5:00 p.m. - 5:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Martial Arts
Americana Music Triangle Experience
11:30 a.m. - 11:50 a.m. - Pilgrimage Producer's Presser
11:50 a.m. - 12:10 p.m.- Sound Diplomacy Shain Shapiro Music Tourism
12:20 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. - Boo Ray
1:10 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. - Layla Tucker - Liepers Fork, TN
1:55 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. - Rocky Top Revue - Franklin, TN
2:35 p.m. -3:10 p.m. - Valerie June - Jackson, TN
3:25 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - The Local Honeys - Somerset, KY
4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Robert Finley - Bernice, LA
5:05 p.m. - 5:50 p.m. - Jake Leg Stompers
6:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. - Steve Byrne
Sunday
Midnight Sun Stage
12:15 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. - Harlem Gospel Travelers
1:45 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. - JD McPherson
3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. - Tank & The Bangas
4:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Black Pumas
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. - Dave Matthews Band
Gold Record Road Stage
11:15 a.m. - 12:15 a.m. - Larry Fleet
12:45 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. - Morgan Wade
2:15 p.m. - 3:15 p.m. - Jamestown Revival
3:45 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Khruangbin
5:15 p.m. - 6:25 p.m. - Cage The Elephant
Simple Truth X Shady Grove Stage
10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. - The Deltaz
11:40 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. - Thee Sacred Souls
12:55 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. - WAX OWLS
2:10 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. - Anna Vaus
3:25 p.m. - 4:10 p.m. - Blessing Offor
4:55 p.m. - 5:55 p.m. - Hailey Whitters
Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage
10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. – Lil’ Pilgrims Hootenanny
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - Lucas Carpenter
12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Tom Mason and the Blue Buccaneers
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. - Michael Dardant
2:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. - Nashville Shakespeare Festival (for kids!)
3:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Little Texas Square Dancers
3:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. - Ralph's World
4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Happy Not My Birthday Party
5:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - School of Rock
Mare Barn Theatre
10:30 a.m. - 10:55 a.m. - Harvest Kids Yoga
11:30 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. - Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Songwriter Workshop
12:00 p.m. - 12:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Martial Arts
12:30 p.m. - 12:55 p.m. - DRUMSinSYNC
1:00 p.m. - 1:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Martial Arts
1:30 p.m. - 1:55 p.m. - ToyBox Theatre
2:00 p.m. - 2:25 p.m. - Harvest Kids Yoga
2:30 p.m. - 2:55 p.m. - Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Songwriter Workshop
3:00 p.m. - 3:25 p.m. - Lucas Carpenter
3:30 p.m. - 3:55 p.m. - Toybox Theatre
4:00 p.m. - 4:25 p.m. - Happy Not My Birthday Party
4:30 p.m. - 4:55 p.m. - Cousin Cajun Mike
Americana Music Triangle Experience
10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. - Sunday Service
11:50 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. - 13th United States Colored Troops Company A
12:25 p.m. - 12:50 p.m. - Manuel Cuevas Nashville's Music Clothier
1:05 p.m. - 1:40 p.m. - People On The Porch - Franklin, TN
2:00 p.m. - 2:35 p.m. - Rocky Top Revue - Franklin, TN
2:55 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. - Lilly Hiatt - Franklin, TN
3:55 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Butch Walker - Cartersville, GA
5:00 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. - Hogslop String Band - Nashville, TN
6:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. - Steve Byrne
Festivalgoers are welcome to download the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival app (for Apple and Android) beginning Sept. 20 to create their own personalized schedule, with five stages to check out — Midnight Sun Stage, Gold Record Road Stage, Simple Truth X Shady Grove Stage, Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage, and Americana Music Triangle Experience.
Two-day general admission tickets and VIP passes are limited at PilgrimageFestival.com, with a portion of every ticket sale donated to help members of the music community in need through Pilgrimage’s direct partnership with the Recording Academy’s nonprofit MusiCares, in addition to Friends of Franklin Parks for capital projects at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm. Today (Thursday) is the last date for guests to choose standard shipping upon purchase.
