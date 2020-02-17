The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival has kicked off ticket sales for the 2020 festival with the lowest two-day ticket price of the season at $155.
VIP Village passes are also available for the lowest price of the season at $795. The sixth annual festival will be held Sept. 26-27 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm.
“Our lineup will once again feature a rich tapestry of local, regional and national acts geared to the music traditions of Franklin and Nashville,” said Brandt Wood, Pilgrimage Festival co-founder. “Indeed, our goal continues to be - deliver the best boutique festival for total guest experience with a focus on legendary Franklin hospitality; curated food, beverage and makers; and of course, great music, all set in the historic envelope of Harlinsdale Farm.”
Guests will also be treated to festival favorites, including: The Vanderbilt Health Lil’ Pilgrims Village; Americana Music Triangle Experience; Millville Market; Maker Village; Farm to Turntable Food Truck Park; VIP Village; Midnight Sun Stage; Gold Record Road Stage; Shady Grove; The Midway; Craft Beer Hall; Wine Lounge; and Whisky Barn.
These tickets can be purchased online at www.pilgrimagefestival.com which also lists full ticket amenities and inclusions. These early bird passes are limited in quantity and will run out. Weekend parking passes for on-site parking are also available now. The 2020 lineup will be announced later this spring.
