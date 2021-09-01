The upcoming Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is dedicated to making a big impact on the Franklin community and beyond with its celebration of art, culture and diverse music, per a release.
But when it comes the environment, the two-day festival says it seeks to make as small an impact as possible. Scheduled for Sept. 25-26 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, the two-day festival is committed to being 100 percent carbon neutral. To help achieve that, Pilgrimage has for the third year partnered with Twice Daily, the local convenience and fuel retailer serving Middle Tennessee.
Through Twice Daily’s reduced emissions program, Twice Daily Thrive, carbon emissions generated from the event will be measured and negative impacts on the environment neutralized through investments in certified carbon offset projects.
Twice Daily Thrive is a community program that offsets the carbon footprint of guests every time they fuel up at a Twice Daily store in Middle Tennessee and the surrounding areas. The program invests in certified carbon reduction projects, including planting trees, solar power generation, landfill gas capture and more, which result in up to 30 percent reduced emissions.
Adding to its focus on sustainability, Nashville-based ORCA is welcomed this year as a new festival sponsor. Designed specifically for Pilgrimage, ORCA will be releasing limited edition reusable drinkware for purchase in an effort to cut down the use of plastic bottles throughout the weekend.
A custom 27-ounce Chaser, one of ORCA’s most popular drinkware products, will be available for purchase during a limited presale before the festival weekend, and on-site at the Wicked Weed Brew Hall. ORCA is also supplying multiple water refill stations across the 200-acre property.
Being a driving force in bringing tourism to Williamson County, Pilgrimage donates a portion of every ticket sale to help members of the music community in need through its direct partnership with the Recording Academy’s nonprofit MusiCares, in addition to Friends of Franklin Parks for capital projects at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm.
Limited two-day general admission tickets and VIP passes are on sale at PilgrimageFestival.com.
