Country music stars Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile are top billing for this year’s Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival as organizers released the lineup of performers Wednesday morning.
Recent Grammy Best Album winner Jon Batiste and The Avett Brothers are also headliners for the eighth annual Pilgrimage scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, according to a press release.
Two-day general admission and VIP passes go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at PilgrimageFestival.com, with parking passes available for purchase as well. Fans who purchase Thursday will be able to lock in tickets at their lowest price.
Other artists scheduled to perform across five stages on the festival grounds include Lake Street Dive, Elle King, Lennon Stella, Trampled by Turtles, Dawes, Better Than Ezra, Marty Stuart, Celisse, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Butch Walker, Black Joe Lewis, Adia Victoria, Bones Owens, Brittney Spencer, Jensen McRae and many more.
Last year’s capacity-crowd festival followed a two-year hiatus, with the local tradition returning to highlight area arts, food and culture along with a wide-ranging selection of “marquee-worthy performances.”
With American Songwriter declaring that “we can’t wait for next year’s,” the 2022 event is readying to be even more exciting, according to the release.
Fans who purchase VIP passes will score enhanced offerings including exclusive stage-front viewing areas at the festival's two main stages, dedicated festival entry, access to the VIP Village Pavilion as well as exclusive food and beverage options like a wine lounge, mixology spirits bar, frozen drink wall and more, all of which will be available for purchase to VIP ticket holders.
Founded by Better Than Ezra singer and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, Pilgrimage says it is dedicated to supporting local creators of all kinds including chefs, artisans, jewelers, brewers and more. Beyond music, Pilgrimage Festival features historic music cities sharing their stories at the Americana Music Triangle Experience, local craftsman selling their wares in Makers Village, a food truck park with 16 of the area's "best culinary offerings on wheels," 30 beers on tap at the Craft Beer Hall and Pilgrimage Festival's Culinary Program, which boasts over 40 local and regional restaurants and cafes.
Pilgrimage also has support from returning partners ORCA, Gibson, Deep Eddy Vodka, George Dickel, Hendrick’s Gin, Milagro Tequila, ViNO and School of Rock.
