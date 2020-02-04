Pilgrimage says the festival has settled its dispute with audio-visual company Big Thrill Productions after it was reported Monday that the festival was being sued for $110,000.
“Pilgrimage has settled all payments related to the 2019 festival," reads a statement from Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. "We have been in touch with Big Thrill Productions and are pleased to report that they are in agreement that this has been resolved. We are looking forward to another great event in September.”
The suit, which said Pilgrimage had not paid Big Thrill for its work in the 2019 festival, was filed in Williamson County Civil Court on Jan. 30.
This post will update.
Matt Masters contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.