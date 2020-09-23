Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival producers are moving full steam ahead in planning for its return in 2021, according to a press release sent by the festival organizers.
On Saturday, Sept. 26, which would have been the opening day of this year’s festival were it not for the impact from the coronavirus pandemic, organizers will be releasing a video retrospective of highlights from the first five years of Pilgrimage that will conclude with the 2021 dates being announced.
Select vintage merchandise deals will start Saturday on www.pilgrimagefestival.com for a limited time with net proceeds to benefit MusiCares, which was established by the Recording Academy to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all music people.
The brief video, which will feature interviews and clips from some of the greatest festival performances, can be seen on the Pilgrimage Facebook page at noon. It will also be posted on the event’s website.
“The entire Pilgrimage team should of course be in Franklin right now, building year six of Pilgrimage and preparing for the show, but we are all looking forward to next year when we can come back together with our community to enjoy the healing power of music,” a statement reads in the press release.
“Cancelations and postponements of events like Pilgrimage have caused hardships for local musicians, food vendors, artisans, crews and many others. We want to acknowledge this community by creating a resource to donate to MusiCares, which does so much to sustain this community.”
Pilgrimage has evolved into a boutique festival institution receiving national acclaim in five short years, according to the release. It was nominated in 2019 by Pollstar as one of the nation’s best small festivals and has provided a music center point to Franklin and Middle Tennessee.
Music lovers of every age and interest have made the annual pilgrimage to the festival to enjoy the carefully curated line-up of artists, local cuisine, craft beverages, the beauty of The Park at Harlinsdale Farm, and of course, the virtues of Franklin, recently named as one of 10 All-America Cities.
The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival was founded in 2015. Past headliners have included Wilco, Willie Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves, Mavis Staples, Beck, Chris Stapleton, The Killers, Avett Brothers, Hall & Oates, Steven Tyler, and many more. The festival is also known for its arts and cultural exhibits and for the year-round community works and support provided by the Pilgrimage Foundation.
For more information, visit www.pilgrimagefestival.com.
