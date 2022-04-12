Since Thursday, four advisors at Pinnacle Financial Partners have been recognized by Forbes and Fortune magazine has separately lauded the firm as an excellent workplace.
James Hare, Brock Kidd, Sam Oakley and Brick Sturgeon — Pinnacle Asset Management advisors all — were all listed as of April 7, 2022 among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors on Forbes’ “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list in Tennessee. Developed by SHOOK Research, the list is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, predominately drawing from the combination of interviews and data, and advisors must have at least seven years’ experience to be considered. The algorithm creates a hierarchy of importance for revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices to grade advisors.
Oakley, a Raymond James affiliate since 2017, brings 38 years of experience in the financial services sector. Kidd, who joined Raymond James in 2000, comes with 29 years of experience. Hare joined in 2007 and boasts of 24 years of experience. Sturgeon joined in 2002 and brings 32 years of experience.
In tandem with FORTUNE magazine, Great Place to Work published its latest list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For — a list PFP has graced each year since 2017. During that time, the firm has expanded from one state to six, doubled its personnel and tripled its assets. This year, PFP placed No. 28. The rankings are a product of analyzing the survey responses of over 4.5 million current U.S. employees.
“Our successes have continued to grow because we made very deliberate investments in people and culture from the start,” said Terry Turner, Pinnacle’s president and CEO. “The challenges of the last two years have shown the true power of continually investing in a great work environment and culture that puts people first. Even in the ‘Great Resignation,’ Pinnacle has attracted new associates from vulnerable competitors at a record pace, driving growth, and we retained roughly 94 percent of our existing associates, making that growth sustainable.”
The survey via which workforce data was collected found that 98 percent of Pinnacle’s employees credited the corporation as a great place to work. That percentile is 41 points beyond that of the national average among organizations according to Great Place to Work’s research. It is also seven percentage points above the list average.
“Two decades of delivering on our promise to be the best place to work and a track record of hiring only the most skilled and experienced professionals prepared us for the challenges of 2020 and 2021,” Turner said. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my career, with associates pulling together to move mountains because they are dedicated to our firm’s values, beliefs and culture. It’s not just words on paper; it’s something clients feel and experience, and it’s what sets us apart from any other bank.”
Relatedly, Pinnacle has been acknowledged by American Banker as one of the top 10 Best Banks to Work For in the U.S. and one of the top six Best Workplaces for both women and millennials. The bank has also earned similar workplace awards at local levels, including No. 1 rankings in Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville as well as the High Point-Greensboro-Winston Salem metro area in North Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and South Carolina. In Nashville specifically, PFP has retired to the Best Banks to Work For Hall of Fame after placing No. 1 overall 10 consecutive times.
