Vanderbilt junior Scotty Pippen Jr. has been the darling of the college basketball preseason.
Pippen Jr. was named a preseason first team all-conference selection and the preseason SEC Player of the Year last week by SEC and national media members. He was also named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list, which is given annually to the NCAA’s top point guard.
Then on Tuesday, Pippen Jr. was chosen as a first team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches. He joins Tennessee’s John Fulkerson, Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler, LSU’s Darius Days, Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar, Auburn’s Allen Flanigan, Florida’s Colin Castleton, and Alabama’s Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly.
Pippen Jr., who announced in early July he was forgoing the NBA Draft and returning to Vanderbilt for his junior season, was a first team All-SEC selection last season after averaging 20.8 points and 4.9 assists per game.
"I didn't come back to lose," he said last week. "That's my main mindset coming back here. We were the bottom of the pack last year. I didn't come just to be in the middle. I want to be (an NCAA) tournament team this year. I think we could do that. I think with the pieces we've added, guys we've had before and the development we've had; I think we have that here. I wouldn't come back here if I thought we were going to be a bottom-of-the-pack team."
Pippen Jr. ranked 16th nationally in scoring and set a Vanderbilt sophomore record for points per game. He also led the SEC in scoring and ranked among the league’s best in several categories including second in steals per game (1.77) and free-throw percentage (85 percent), and third in free throws made (142).
The 20-year-old point guard led Vanderbilt in most statistical categories including points, assists, minutes per game (31.8), steals (39), made field goals (136), attempted field goals (318), made 3-pointers (43) and 3-pointers attempted (120).
Vanderbilt had no players named to the All-SEC women’s teams, but the Lady Vols had Rae Burrell named to the first team and Tamari Key and Jordan Nixon named to the second team.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.