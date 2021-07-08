After electing to not sign with an agent after announcing in mid-April he would make himself available for the NBA draft, Vanderbilt point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. left the door open just a crack to return to school.
Late Wednesday night, Pippen Jr. kicked that door wide open — announcing he was removing himself from the draft and heading back to West End just hours before the NCAA mandated deadline for withdrawing from the draft.
“After testing the waters of the NBA Draft process, I have decided to return to Vanderbilt for my junior season. Run it back.” Pippen Jr. tweeted.
An All-SEC first team selection last season, Pippen Jr. ranked second in the conference in both scoring and assists, and his 20.8 points per game was 16th-best nationally. He also set a Vanderbilt scoring record for sophomores.
Pippen Jr. led Vanderbilt in points per game, assists per game (4.86), minutes per game (31.8), total steals (39), made field goals (136), attempted field goals (318), made 3s (43) and 3s attempted (120).
Despite his numbers, Pippen Jr. wasn’t ranked in ESPN’s top 100 NBA draft prospects. His small size — standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 170 pounds — reportedly made several NBA scouts skittish. Pippen Jr. also struggled during practices at the NBA G League Elite Camp in June.
Vanderbilt’s 2021 season outlook suddenly doesn’t look so bleak with Pippen Jr. returning. He joins returning players Tyrin Lawrence, Trey Thomas, Myles Stute and Jordan Evans plus Minnesota transfer Liam Robbins, Dayton transfer Rodney Chatman, TCU transfer Terren Frank, Gardner-Webb transfer Jamaine Mann, and four-star freshmen Gabe Dorsey and Peyton Daniels.
