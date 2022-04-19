Scotty Pippen Jr. knew last year wasn’t the right time.
But after three years with the Vanderbilt Commodores, the junior guard decided he was finally ready for the pro game and announced his decision to enter the 2022 NBA Draft and sign with an agent.
“This community has helped shaped me into the person and player I am today, and I’m forever grateful for that,” Pippen Jr. tweeted on Monday. “To Commodore Nation — thank you for supporting me from Day One. I felt the love every time I stepped foot on the court in Memorial. It’s a feeling I’ll never forget.”
Pippen Jr., who withdrew from last year’s draft prior to the 2021-22 season, returned for his junior year and averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game this season.
He ranked first nationally in free throw attempts (299) and made free throws (224), and 14th nationally (and first in the SEC) in scoring. His 70 steals and 162 assists are third- and fifth-most, respectively, in Vanderbilt history in a single season.
Named to the Lute Olson All-America team, Pippen Jr. was also named a first team All-SEC selection by the league coaches and Associated Press.
Pippen Jr. is not currently projected to be drafted but could either sneak into the back half of the second round or catch on as an undrafted free agent.
"I think [NBA teams] started to see that toward the end [of the year] — him making decisions to help us win games and how that can really translate to that next level,” Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse told 102.5-FM last month. “… It's his decision this time. It's for him and his family to say that this is what they want to continue, and I'm going to support him, as I would have last year."
In three years with the ‘Dores, Pippen Jr. averaged 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 31.6 minutes per game through 90 contests, while shooting 41.4 percent from the field, 34.3 percent from 3 and 76.3 percent from the free-throw line.
Pippen Jr. was a two-time All-SEC first team selection and an SEC All-Freshman selection. He holds Vanderbilt’s single-season scoring record for a sophomore (20.8 points per game) and the SEC Tournament record for most made free throws without a miss (25).
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.