Just because head coach Mike Vrabel won’t be on the sideline for the Tennessee Titans’ preseason finale against the Chicago Bears Saturday at Nissan Stadium doesn’t mean he won’t still be evaluating every member of his team ahead of Sunday’s final roster cut.
“I will certainly be in an evaluation mode,” he said. “I am always watching our team to see who is performing and what it looks like. These guys are playing for jobs, and they know that, and we are going to put guys out there that are in competitive battles.
“These are great barometers. We have seen guys play well in the last two games and that is important. I don’t underestimate the value of going out there and playing a football game. What I will be able to do? Probably sit there and watch. I am not going to have a large impact on the game.”
Since testing positive for COVID on Sunday, Vrabel has had to rely on his army of assistant coaches plus General Manager Jon Robinson to physically lead Titans practice since the fourth-year coach can’t be there in person.
The same coaching arrangement will take place on Saturday. Who will serve as the unofficial head coach has yet to be determined. But Vrabel, who admitted he will be watching the broadcast while listening to Mike Keith and coach Dave McGuiness call play-by-play on Titans Radio, has put a plan in place through his assistants to ensure plenty of players have the chance to get evaluated.
“I want to try to get as many guys out there as we possibly can,” Vrabel said. “We haven’t had a whole lot of work, we have had guys working their way back from stuff, so I will talk to Todd (Toriscelli, the club's director of sports medicine) here and find out who we think is available, and then how much we feel like they should play in the game and continue on what we have done. We are trying to establish some form of identity and how we want to play these games, and continue to work on our football conditioning.”
While it’s unlikely that players the caliber of Derrick Henry, Julio Jones and A.J. Brown will play, most everyone else should, whether it be one or two drives or a few quarters.
Below are five players to watch in Saturday’s preseason finale:
Matt Barkley, QB
Vrabel said on Thursday that Barkley will start against Chicago and rotate every two series with Logan Woodside in order to “get a great evaluation of those guys.” Both players have nearly identical numbers through the first two preseason games and Saturday’s performances will likely dictate who wins the No. 2 job and who might get sent to the practice squad to serve as the “designated survivor” QB.
While nothing jumped off the page about Barkley’s performance against Atlanta two weeks ago, he looked much more confident and seemed to have better command of the Titans offense last week against Tampa Bay. And he offers more experience than Woodside.
Rashad Weaver, OLB
Weaver has been a pleasant surprise in Tennessee’s first two preseason games. He was in the Atlanta backfield at will two weeks ago. And while Tampa did a better job of blocking him, he still showed he can adapt and affect the game.
The Titans have been desperate for a legitimate pass rush, and if Weaver is eligible to play, he is a welcomed addition to the defense. Adding Weaver to an overhauled pass rush that includes Denico Autry, Bud Dupree, Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry, plus Jayon Brown in certain packages, could push the Titans from near worst in the league to at least middle of the road. That in itself would be a huge improvement.
Elijah Molden, CB
Molden stole the show last week against Tampa Bay. The 22-year-old rookie was making plays all over the field, and his sack on Kyle Trask after ducking under a block attempt from two Bucs offensive linemen is the kind of play that Titans coaches will presumably use in film study as an example of how to wreck a play.
Caleb Farley is easing into the fray and Molden appears to be more ready to contribute earlier than Farley. Saturday’s game against the Bears could win Molden the starting slot cornerback job.
Mekhi Sargent, RB
Darrynton Evans didn’t practice on Thursday and Jeremy McNichols is on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. Sargent has been the Titans’ leading rusher in each of the first two preseason games and should get a decent workload on Saturday.
Behind Derrick Henry, the running back position figures to be a toss-up. Evans is the presumed No. 2 with Sargent battling McNichols, Brian Hill and the newly-signed Javian Hawkins for the third spot. With McNichols out, Saturday could be the stage Sagrent needs to prove he deserves that final spot.
Sam Ficken, K
The Titans kicking battle started with Tucker McCann and rookie Blake Haubeil, but Ficken is the last man standing. For now, at least. It is still possible for the Titans to sign a veteran free agent — Williamson County resident Stephen Gostkowski, perhaps — or wait to see who gets released after the final roster cut on Sunday before naming a starting kicker for Week 1 against Arizona.
Ficken made all seven of his kicks in Thursday’s practice and he’s made 89.5 percent of his kicks during camp (60 of 67). Titans coaches would seemingly do backflips for those kind of numbers after what they’ve endured over the last two seasons. However, given those struggles, Ficken and any other Titans kicker is expected to be on a short leash.
