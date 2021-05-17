Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher speaks with Penalty Box Radio's Justin Bradford and AP Radio's Jeremy K. Gower to preview the Nashville Predators' upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The trio discuss:
- The Hurricanes petitioning the governor to add more fans to nullify Nashville's 'big advantage'
- Will Juuse Saros come back down to earth in the postseason?
- Which Predators player is the most important to this series?
- Keys to the series and predictions
- Would you consider this season a success?
You can view the video here.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
