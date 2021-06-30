A Pleasant View woman pleaded guilty to theft over $2,500 in a Williamson County court following her arrest for embezzling $20,000 from a Brentwood business.
44-year-old Shannon Ranae Bellar plead guilty to the theft charge as part of a plea deal with prosecutors which amended her original charge of theft of property-$10,000-$60,000.
She was sentenced to four year prison which was amended to four years of supervised probation.
The prosecution laid out the facts of the case, which they would have presented to a jury had the case gone to trial, detailing that while employed by Family Chiropractic and Wellness Center in Brentwood in 2019, the owner of the business discovered that Bellar had been embezzling money from the business by use of the company’s Office Depot credit card.
Prosecutors said that Bellar charged multiple items to that credit card that were not used by the business, including gift cards and video gaming monitors, totaling approximately $20,000 in charges, and had attempted to conceal the fraud by changing the delivery method of the receipts for purchases to her personal email address.
Police were notified of the incident in December 2019, and Bellar was charged in November 2020 following a grand jury indictment.
When confronted about the incident by the owner, the prosecution said that Bellar made “exculpatory statements” and resigned, offering to pay $15,000 in restitution which was accepted by the victim.
In addition to her probation, and the restitution payment, which was made in full before the plea date, Bellar is also barred from having any contact with her former employer or place of employment.
