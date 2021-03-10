Depending on who you ask, anyone on the Nashville Predators roster without a no-movement clause could be available for the right price as the team falls lower in the Central Division standings.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported two weeks ago that Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and Pekka Rinne were Nashville’s only untouchables, even going so far as saying Filip Forsberg could be available for the right price.
While any trade that would send Forsberg out of Nashville would absolutely be a blockbuster involving multiple draft picks and prospects — one that could certainly jump-start any potential rebuild the team may be considering — it’s still difficult to see General Manager David Poile pulling the trigger on jettisoning one of the franchise’s top stars.
“I try to be open with everybody because ... you want to hear what people have to say,” Poile said in a radio interview with 102.5-FM on Tuesday. “So, you don’t want to set up barriers to any conversation. Having said that, I really don’t think ... we have any interest in trading [Forsberg] at this time.”
At 26 years old, Forsberg is still young enough to be an integral part of any Predators’ rebuild. Since joining Nashville’s roster full time in 2014, the 6-foot-1 Swede is a two-time 30-goal scorer. In addition, he has topped 60 points three times and is a point-per-game player through 26 games this season (10 goals, 27 points).
Forsberg has 11 more points than the Predators’ next leading scorer Roman Josi, who has 16 points in 25 games, and his 10 power play points are tied for the eighth-most in the NHL.
Forsberg is the Predators’ unquestioned top forward. He has a four-game point streak and has three goals and 13 points in his last 10 games. The chemistry he has built with rookie Eeli Tolvanen on the power play unit is undeniable, and the duo could be two-thirds of Nashville's top line for the next decade.
While the Predators currently have a laundry list of problems, keeping Forsberg should definitely be considered part of the solution.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.