Police found Michael D. Mosley, accused double murderer of two men from Williamson County, hiding in a vacant house in Ashland City on Christmas day.
Mosley was booked on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide for Saturday morning’s stabbing of three men, two fatally, outside The Dogwood Bar on Division Street in Nashville.
Williamson County men Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, died. Twenty-one-year-old Alvin Bethurum, also of Williamson County, is recovering from wounds to his eye and arm.
Beathard was a former quarterback at Battle Ground Academy. A junior, he was playing football at Long Island University at the time of his death.
His brother, C.J. Beathard, is an NFL quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers and his brother Tucker is a country musician. Parents Casey and Susan are noted songwriters.
His grandfather is former NFL general manager Bobby Beathard, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
Mosley, 23, is being held without bond in the Metro jail following his arrest.
Mosley surrendered after law enforcement surrounded the property and gave commands for him to come out.
Though earlier reports said the altercation started with a fight over a woman, further investigation showed "that Mosley made unwanted advancements toward a woman inside the bar, who was a friend of the victims’," according to a release from Metro police. "That led to a verbal dispute and then a physical fight once the parties made it outside. The investigation shows that Mosley was armed with a sharp object during the fight, which was used to stab the victims."
MNPD SWAT officers, Midtown Hills Precinct detectives, TBI agents, the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, and Cheatham County Sheriff’s deputies teamed together to bring Mosley into custody without incident.
