Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s outdoor pools and splash parks in Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill will be open Sunday, July 4, for on Independence Day from 12-6 p.m., weather permitting.
Participating facilities are the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road.; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Drive; the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Indoor Sports Complex at 920 Heritage Way in Brentwood; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Road. All indoor facilities will be closed.
Timberland Park, located on the historic Natchez Trace Parkway at mile marker 437.2, will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Wilkins Branch Mountain Bike Park, 5664 Wilkins Branch Road in Franklin will be open from 8 a.m. to sunset, weather permitting.
For additional information, admission rates and pass prices visit www.wcparksandrec.com.
Registration open for youth sports
The Athletics Division of WCPR is now accepting registration for fall Youth Flag Football and Volleyball leagues.
Youth Flag Football
Registration is now available for the fall Flag Football program at the Robert A. Ring Indoor Soccer Arena, 1878 Downs Blvd. in Franklin and at the Indoor Arena at Crockett Park, 1485 Volunteer Pkwy., in Brentwood.
These non-contact indoor leagues are for boys and girls ages 5-13. Each league will have four age divisions: 5-6 year olds, 7-8 year olds, 9-10 year olds and 11-13 year olds. Registration is based off the participant’s age as of Aug. 31, 2021. The registration fee is $90. Registration ends July 11 or as leagues fill. Practices will start in early August, and games will begin the week of Aug. 16 and conclude in October.
Youth Volleyball
Registration is also available for the fall Youth Co-ed Volleyball league for kids ages 7 to 15 (age as of Aug. 31, 2021).
The purpose of the program is to teach the fundamentals of volleyball to beginners and hone the skills of more experienced players. The league is divided into three age groups: introductory (ages 7-9); intermediate (ages 10-12) and advanced (ages 13-15).
This year the league will offer four options for practice locations in either Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin or Nolensville, and individuals should register for the practice location preferred. All games will be played on Saturdays with most matches held at Academy Park Gym, 920 Everbright Ave. in Franklin, and some held at the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road. Registration ends July 11 or as leagues fill. Practices will start in early August, and games will begin the week of August 21 and conclude in mid-October.
The Introductory League (ages 7-9) is designed to build basic volleyball skills. Games and practices will be with volley lite balls and players do not have to serve from behind the baseline. Coaches are volunteers and will help explain the rules during game play. The registration fee is $65.
The Intermediate League is for kids ages 10-12 who are looking to continue the development of their volleyball skills. Games will be played with standard volleyballs, and players will not be required to serve from behind the baseline. The registration fee is $90.
