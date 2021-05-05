A popular Peloton treadmill is the focus of a consumer recall after one child was killed and dozens of people and pets have been injured.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton announced the recall of the Tread + treadmill (also marketed as the Peloton Tread) on Wednesday, detailing that people or animals can be pulled under the treadmill which can result in serious injuries or death.
According to US CPSC, an unidentified 6-year-old child was recently killed after being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.
Peloton has also received 72 reports of adult users, children, pets and/or objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill, including 29 reports of injuries to children ranging from second and third-degree abrasions, lacerations and broken bones.
Consumers can identify the recalled equipment by its model number TR01, which features a running deck space of 67 inches, a 32-inch high definition touchscreen and a slatted belt.
The treadmill was sold online and in showrooms between September 2018 and April 2021.
The US CPSC released a video that demonstrates what can happen when a child is pulled under the treadmill. That video can be viewed below and contains some graphic content.
The US CPSC and Peloton advise consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Tread+ and contact Peloton for a full refund by Nov. 6, 2022.
Peloton is also offering a variety of other options for consumers, all of which can be found here.
Consumers who have experienced an incident using this product can also report an incident here.
