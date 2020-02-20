The Nashville Electric Service has reported a power outage that is impacting about 80 customers in Brentwood after an SUV impacted an electric utility box on Maryland Way.
According to Brentwood Police Department's Captain Richard Hickey, the only intersection that was impacted due to the outage is Maryland Way at Brentwood Boulevard.
NES said they have crews on the way, but could not give an estimate on when the power will be restored.
According to Brentwood Community Relations Director Deanna Lambert, City hall and all emergency operations are still with power due to the city's generator.
Nearby Maryland Farms YMCA reported on their Facebook page that they are closed due to the outage.
No information is available at this time as to what caused the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.